The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) battle the Florida Gators (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

TV: SEC Network+

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Rattlers allowed to opponents.

Florida went 12-4 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Gators were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rattlers ranked 294th.

Last year, the Gators scored 71.2 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 70 the Rattlers gave up.

Florida went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida performed better in home games last year, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Gators ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.

In terms of three-pointers, Florida fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Florida Upcoming Schedule