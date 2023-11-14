How to Watch Florida vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) battle the Florida Gators (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Rattlers allowed to opponents.
- Florida went 12-4 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Gators were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rattlers ranked 294th.
- Last year, the Gators scored 71.2 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 70 the Rattlers gave up.
- Florida went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Florida performed better in home games last year, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Gators ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.
- In terms of three-pointers, Florida fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 93-73
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/10/2023
|Virginia
|L 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Barclays Center
