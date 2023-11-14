The Florida Gators (1-1) go up against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Florida A&M matchup.

Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Florida vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Gators games hit the over 16 out of 29 times last season.

Florida A&M won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Last year, seven of the Rattlers' games hit the over.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Oddsmakers rate Florida considerably lower (26th in the country) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Florida has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

