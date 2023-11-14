The Florida Gators (1-1) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) play at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.

Florida A&M's .522 ATS win percentage (12-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Florida's .483 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).

Florida vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 71.2 129.8 68.6 138.6 140.5 Florida A&M 58.6 129.8 70.0 138.6 130.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Gators scored were only 1.2 more points than the Rattlers gave up (70.0).

When Florida put up more than 70.0 points last season, it went 8-8 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 14-14-0 16-13-0 Florida A&M 12-10-0 7-16-0

Florida vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Florida A&M 10-6 Home Record 4-7 4-7 Away Record 3-15 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.