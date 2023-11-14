The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Jacksonville went 11-7 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 156th.

Last year, the Dolphins put up 63.3 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 66.7 the Eagles gave up.

When Jacksonville scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 8-2.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Jacksonville performed better when playing at home last year, posting 66.0 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game in road games.

The Dolphins allowed 57.7 points per game last season at home, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (66.6).

In home games, Jacksonville sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than in away games (6.9). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (34.0%).

