How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Jacksonville went 11-7 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 156th.
- Last year, the Dolphins put up 63.3 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 66.7 the Eagles gave up.
- When Jacksonville scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 8-2.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Jacksonville performed better when playing at home last year, posting 66.0 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game in road games.
- The Dolphins allowed 57.7 points per game last season at home, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (66.6).
- In home games, Jacksonville sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than in away games (6.9). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (34.0%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Johnson (FL)
|W 113-46
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/14/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
