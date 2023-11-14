The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville (-6.5) 128.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville (-6.5) 128.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jacksonville put together a 9-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 12 Dolphins games went over the point total.

Georgia Southern put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.