Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at Swisher Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: Swisher Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Jacksonville Betting Records & Stats
- Jacksonville put together a 9-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Georgia Southern's .556 ATS win percentage (15-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Jacksonville's .375 mark (9-15-0 ATS Record).
Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jacksonville
|63.3
|131.7
|62.6
|129.3
|130.4
|Georgia Southern
|68.4
|131.7
|66.7
|129.3
|135.2
Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Dolphins scored only 3.4 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).
- Jacksonville had a 4-2 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jacksonville
|9-15-0
|12-12-0
|Georgia Southern
|15-12-0
|13-14-0
Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Jacksonville
|Georgia Southern
|7-6
|Home Record
|12-4
|6-10
|Away Record
|3-11
|3-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|6-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.8
|61.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.6
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
