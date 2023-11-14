The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at Swisher Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Jacksonville Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville put together a 9-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Georgia Southern's .556 ATS win percentage (15-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Jacksonville's .375 mark (9-15-0 ATS Record).

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 63.3 131.7 62.6 129.3 130.4 Georgia Southern 68.4 131.7 66.7 129.3 135.2

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

Last year, the Dolphins scored only 3.4 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).

Jacksonville had a 4-2 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 9-15-0 12-12-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 13-14-0

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville Georgia Southern 7-6 Home Record 12-4 6-10 Away Record 3-11 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

