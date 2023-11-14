The Orlando Magic, Jalen Suggs included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Suggs tallied 20 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-97 win against the Bucks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Suggs, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-111)

Over 12.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Over 2.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per game last season made the Nets the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Nets were 27th in the NBA last season, allowing 45.1 per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets gave up 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the league.

Giving up 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Nets were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 19 7 5 0 1 0 0 3/26/2023 24 16 2 1 2 1 1

