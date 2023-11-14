Lightning vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
After Pavel Buchnevich's three-goal game in the St. Louis Blues' 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues (7-5-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN.
The Lightning have gone 4-3-3 in the last 10 contests, totaling 36 total goals (11 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 31.4%). They have allowed 33 goals to their opponents.
To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey game.
Lightning vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final score of Blues 4, Lightning 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (+110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Lightning vs Blues Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning are 6-5-4 overall and -4-4 in overtime matchups.
- In the five games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-4 record (good for six points).
- Tampa Bay finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Lightning have scored more than two goals 11 times, and are 6-2-3 in those games (to record 15 points).
- In the six games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered seven points after finishing 3-2-1.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 5-2-0 (10 points).
- The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Lightning finished 1-3-4 in those contests (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|8th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|2.77
|24th
|28th
|3.6
|Goals Allowed
|2.69
|7th
|21st
|30
|Shots
|28.3
|29th
|27th
|33.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|25th
|4th
|31.37%
|Power Play %
|7.69%
|31st
|8th
|85.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|24th
Lightning vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
