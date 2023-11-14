Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Blues on November 14, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:58 per game.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|2
|2
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|1
|4
|5
|5
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Brayden Point has six goals and 12 assists to total 18 points (1.2 per game).
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|5
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Victor Hedman has 17 total points for Tampa Bay, with three goals and 14 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Thomas has scored six goals (0.5 per game) and put up nine assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 15 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 20.7%.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Brayden Schenn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Brayden Schenn has collected nine points this season, with five goals and four assists.
Schenn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|3
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
