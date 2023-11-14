Player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:58 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Brayden Point has six goals and 12 assists to total 18 points (1.2 per game).

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Victor Hedman has 17 total points for Tampa Bay, with three goals and 14 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 2 2 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 2 3 2 at Senators Nov. 4 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Thomas has scored six goals (0.5 per game) and put up nine assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 15 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.2 shots per game, shooting 20.7%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 4 4 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1

Brayden Schenn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Brayden Schenn has collected nine points this season, with five goals and four assists.

Schenn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 11 3 1 4 7 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 3 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 0

