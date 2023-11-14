The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) take on the Orlando Magic (5-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL. The matchup's over/under is set at 219.5.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -2.5 219.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 219.5 points.

Orlando's contests this season have a 216.2-point average over/under, 3.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Orlando is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Magic have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, Orlando has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Orlando has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Magic vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 6 60% 113.2 223.3 113.3 219.4 227.6 Magic 4 44.4% 110.1 223.3 106.1 219.4 224.2

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (4-1-0) than on the road (3-1-0) this season.

The Magic put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Nets allow (113.3).

Orlando is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Splits

Magic and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 7-2 3-1 2-7 Nets 8-2 1-0 5-5

Magic vs. Nets Point Insights

Magic Nets 110.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-5 106.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 6-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

