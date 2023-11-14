Magic vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) take on the Orlando Magic (5-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL. The matchup's over/under is set at 219.5.
Magic vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-2.5
|219.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 219.5 points.
- Orlando's contests this season have a 216.2-point average over/under, 3.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Orlando is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Magic have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Orlando has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Orlando has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Magic vs Nets Additional Info
|Nets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nets vs Magic Prediction
|Nets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Magic vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|6
|60%
|113.2
|223.3
|113.3
|219.4
|227.6
|Magic
|4
|44.4%
|110.1
|223.3
|106.1
|219.4
|224.2
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (4-1-0) than on the road (3-1-0) this season.
- The Magic put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Nets allow (113.3).
- Orlando is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.
Magic vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|7-2
|3-1
|2-7
|Nets
|8-2
|1-0
|5-5
Magic vs. Nets Point Insights
|Magic
|Nets
|110.1
|113.2
|21
|14
|4-0
|6-2
|3-1
|3-5
|106.1
|113.3
|5
|15
|6-0
|4-0
|5-1
|4-0
