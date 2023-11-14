Magic vs. Nets Injury Report Today - November 14
See the injury report for the Orlando Magic (5-4), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Magic prepare for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Magic are coming off of a 112-97 victory against the Bucks in their last outing on Saturday. Paolo Banchero put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Magic.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gary Harris
|SG
|Questionable
|Groin
|7
|3
|0.5
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Out
|Hand
|8
|8.5
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Ben Simmons: Questionable (Hip)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Magic vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.