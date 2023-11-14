Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Miami-Dade County, Florida today, we've got what you need here.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Miami Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Broward High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sagemont High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Felix Varela Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hialeah High School at Felix Varela Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pembroke Pines Charter High School at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian School at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
