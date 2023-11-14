Moritz Wagner's Orlando Magic take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 112-97 win against the Bucks, Wagner had 19 points.

In this article, we dig into Wagner's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the NBA last year, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nets allowed 45.1 rebounds on average last season, 27th in the NBA.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the NBA).

The Nets were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 17 12 4 1 0 0 1 11/28/2022 11 2 5 1 0 0 0

