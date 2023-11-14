Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Volusia County, Florida today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Oaks Academy at DME Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Oaks Academy at DME Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.