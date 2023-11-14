Can we count on Waltteri Merela scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Waltteri Merela score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Merela stats and insights

  • Merela is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Merela has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 35 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Merela recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:38 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 4-3
10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 5:49 Away L 3-2 OT
10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 5-2

Lightning vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

