Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Broward County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pembroke Pines Charter High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J P Taravella High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Academy at Piper High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Sunrise, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.