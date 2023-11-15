How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Eastern Conference's top two teams, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) and the Boston Celtics (8-2), hit the court at Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023 on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 45.7% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the top rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.
- The Celtics put up 7.9 more points per game (119.6) than the 76ers give up (111.7).
- When Boston totals more than 111.7 points, it is 7-0.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 43.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 13th.
- The 76ers' 121.2 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Philadelphia has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 125.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (114).
- Defensively Boston has been better in home games this season, allowing 102.8 points per game, compared to 109 away from home.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, sinking 17.8 threes per game with a 41.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 32.3% three-point percentage away from home.
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers averaged 114.2 points per game at home last season, and 116.2 on the road.
- The 76ers gave up 109.5 points per game at home last season, and 112.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, the 76ers made fewer trifectas away (12.3 per game) than at home (12.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (38.5%) than at home (38.9%) too.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Illness
|Neemias Queta
|Questionable
|Foot
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Knee
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Batum
|Out
|Personal
|Tobias Harris
|Questionable
|Neck
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Hip
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Out
|Rib
