How to Watch Florida International vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (0-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- Last season, the Panthers had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.
- In games Florida International shot higher than 49.7% from the field, it went 5-3 overall.
- The Panthers were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies ranked 210th.
- Last year, the 73.1 points per game the Panthers recorded were 10 fewer points than the Huskies allowed (83.1).
- Florida International had a 4-2 record last season when scoring more than 83.1 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- Florida International scored 78.1 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66 points per contest.
- The Panthers allowed 74.3 points per game last season at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.8).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Florida International fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.2 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 85-62
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 82-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Akron
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
