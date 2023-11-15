Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lee County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale HS at Oasis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
