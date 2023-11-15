On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (4-7) take the court against the Orlando Magic (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Bulls matchup.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Magic vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls average 109.8 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 113.7 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a -43 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Magic outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (posting 109.5 points per game, 26th in league, and conceding 107.9 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +16 scoring differential.

These two teams score 219.3 points per game combined, 2.8 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 221.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Orlando has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Magic and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +40000 +15000 - Bulls +15000 +6600 -

