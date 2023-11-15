The Chicago Bulls (2-3) square off against the Orlando Magic (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Markelle Fultz's numbers last season were 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. posted 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Cole Anthony's numbers last season were 13 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Nikola Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Zach LaVine posts 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40% from the field and 29.4% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Magic 113.1 Points Avg. 111.4 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114 49% Field Goal % 47% 36.1% Three Point % 34.6%

