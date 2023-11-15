Magic vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (4-7) take the court against the Orlando Magic (5-5) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL. The over/under is set at 216.5 for the matchup.
Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-2.5
|216.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- The average over/under for Orlando's outings this season is 217.4, 0.9 more points than this game's point total.
- Orlando has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Magic have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Orlando has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Magic vs Bulls Additional Info
Magic vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|9
|81.8%
|109.8
|219.3
|113.7
|221.6
|221.2
|Magic
|6
|60%
|109.5
|219.3
|107.9
|221.6
|223.5
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- This year, Orlando is 4-1-0 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).
- The Magic's 109.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.
Magic vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|7-3
|3-2
|3-7
|Bulls
|4-7
|2-4
|6-5
Magic vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Magic
|Bulls
|109.5
|109.8
|26
|24
|4-0
|4-1
|3-1
|3-2
|107.9
|113.7
|6
|16
|5-0
|2-2
|4-1
|3-1
