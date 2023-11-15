The Chicago Bulls (4-7) take the court against the Orlando Magic (5-5) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL. The over/under is set at 216.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -2.5 216.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for Orlando's outings this season is 217.4, 0.9 more points than this game's point total.

Orlando has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Magic have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Orlando has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 9 81.8% 109.8 219.3 113.7 221.6 221.2 Magic 6 60% 109.5 219.3 107.9 221.6 223.5

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

This year, Orlando is 4-1-0 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

The Magic's 109.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Magic and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 7-3 3-2 3-7 Bulls 4-7 2-4 6-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Bulls Point Insights

Magic Bulls 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 109.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 107.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.7 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 5-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.