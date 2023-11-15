The Orlando Magic (5-5) go up against the Chicago Bulls (4-7) at United Center on November 15, 2023.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Orlando has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.

The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 11th.

The Magic score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Orlando is 3-1 when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, scoring 113.8 points per game, compared to 105.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 104.2 points per game at home, and 111.6 away.

Orlando concedes 104.2 points per game at home, and 111.6 on the road.

This season the Magic are averaging fewer assists at home (23.6 per game) than away (24.6).

Magic Injuries