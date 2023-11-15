Top Player Prop Bets for Magic vs. Bulls on November 15, 2023
The Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic at United Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Franz Wagner and others in this contest.
Magic vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Magic vs Bulls Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
|1.5 (Over: -147)
- The 21 points Wagner scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Wednesday.
- He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Wagner averages 2.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Wagner averages three made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
Paolo Banchero Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -106)
|7.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: +112)
- Paolo Banchero is putting up 13 points per game this season, 7.5 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.
- His rebounding average -- six per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).
- Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's prop bet.
- He zero made three-pointers average is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
- The 20.5-point prop bet for Nikola Vucevic on Wednesday is 6.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (14.5).
- He pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).
- He drains 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
