The Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic at United Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Franz Wagner and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 21 points Wagner scores per game are 1.5 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Wagner averages 2.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Wagner averages three made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get Wagner gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Paolo Banchero is putting up 13 points per game this season, 7.5 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- six per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's prop bet.

He zero made three-pointers average is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Nikola Vucevic Props

The 20.5-point prop bet for Nikola Vucevic on Wednesday is 6.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (14.5).

He pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

He drains 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.