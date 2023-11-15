Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Chicago Bulls (4-7) and the Orlando Magic (5-5) at United Center features the Magic's Franz Wagner as a player to watch.

Magic's Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Magic lost to the Nets 124-104. With 21 points, Wagner was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 21 8 5 0 0 3 Paolo Banchero 19 6 3 2 1 4 Goga Bitadze 14 3 1 2 0 0

Magic Players to Watch

Wagner averages 21 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists, making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Cole Anthony provides 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic receive 13 points per game from Paolo Banchero, plus 6 boards and 4.5 assists.

Jalen Suggs provides the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per contest, plus 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1 block.

The Magic get 9 points per game from Markelle Fultz, plus 3 boards and 4 assists.

