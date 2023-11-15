The North Florida Ospreys (1-2) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

North Florida vs. Gonzaga 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys scored an average of 59.7 points per game last year, just 0.2 fewer points than the 59.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

North Florida went 6-8 last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 71.6 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 71.2 the Ospreys allowed.

Gonzaga had a 15-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.2 points.

