Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Polk County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Wales High School at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
