Wednesday's game at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (1-0) taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 112-37 victory as our model heavily favors South Florida.

The matchup has no set line.

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 112, Central Michigan 37

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-74.8)

South Florida (-74.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

South Florida Performance Insights

With 72.0 points scored per game and 72.0 points allowed last year, South Florida was 169th in college basketball offensively and 237th on defense.

The Bulls were 74th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.5) and 143rd in rebounds conceded (30.6) last year.

South Florida was 150th in college basketball in assists (13.4 per game) last year.

At 7.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc last year, the Bulls were 182nd and 209th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, South Florida was 240th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and 256th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.9%).

The Bulls attempted 37.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28% of the Bulls' buckets were 3-pointers, and 72% were 2-pointers.

