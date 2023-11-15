In a Wednesday college basketball schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests, the Northwestern Wildcats versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a game to watch.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Hampton Pirates vs. No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Carmichael Arena

Carmichael Arena Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Hampton vs. North Carolina

TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama State Hornets vs. No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Location: Norman, Oklahoma

How to Watch Alabama State vs. Oklahoma

New Orleans Privateers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Location: Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch New Orleans vs. Mississippi State

TV: SEC Network+

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Location: Champaign, Illinois

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Illinois

TV: B1G+

Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Location: South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Notre Dame

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Elon Phoenix vs. No. 14 NC State Wolfpack

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Reynolds Coliseum

Reynolds Coliseum Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch Elon vs. NC State

TV: ACC Network Extra

Elon Phoenix vs. No. 14 NC State Wolfpack

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Reynolds Coliseum

Reynolds Coliseum Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch Elon vs. NC State

TV: ACC Network Extra

Temple Owls vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Temple vs. Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network+