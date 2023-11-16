Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Alachua County, Florida today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St Patrick Interparish School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.