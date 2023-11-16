Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baker County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Baker County, Florida, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Baker County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baker High School at Poplar Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Graceville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
