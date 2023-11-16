Can we count on Brandon Hagel scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in six of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 18.4% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:06 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 14:36 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:41 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:50 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

