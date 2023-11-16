Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Clay County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange Park High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
