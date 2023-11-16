Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Collier County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Naples High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Barron Collier High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Myers High School at Immokalee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Immokalee, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
