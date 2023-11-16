Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage Christian School at Liberty Christian Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Tavares, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.