The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) -- who've lost three straight -- visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Lightning Blackhawks 5-3 CHI

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 29th in goals against, conceding 59 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 15 11 12 23 13 9 0% Brayden Point 16 6 12 18 5 5 46.5% Victor Hedman 16 3 14 17 12 3 - Brandon Hagel 16 7 8 15 5 5 50% Steven Stamkos 14 5 10 15 6 2 50.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.5 goals per game (45 in total), 12th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players