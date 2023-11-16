Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Martin County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martin County High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.