Will Nikita Kucherov light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kucherov stats and insights

In seven of 15 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated four goals and six assists.

Kucherov's shooting percentage is 16.4%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 25:02 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 4 2 2 22:38 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 5 1 4 21:04 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:26 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 21:27 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.