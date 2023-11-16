The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Nikita Kucherov, are in action Thursday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kucherov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -133)

1.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Kucherov has averaged 20:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Kucherov has a goal in seven games this season out of 15 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Kucherov has a point in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Kucherov has an assist in seven of 15 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Kucherov's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 15 Games 3 23 Points 2 11 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

