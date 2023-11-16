The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Hose gave up to their opponents (46.6%).
  • North Florida went 9-3 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Hose finished 96th.
  • The Ospreys scored an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 6.7 more points than the 69.5 the Blue Hose gave up.
  • When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, North Florida went 13-6.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, North Florida averaged 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.7.
  • The Ospreys allowed fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (84.0) last season.
  • At home, North Florida drained 11.6 treys per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged on the road (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.0%) than on the road (32.7%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Coastal Georgia W 92-55 UNF Arena
11/9/2023 @ Charleston Southern W 81-70 The Buc Dome
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina State L 87-77 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/16/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Northwestern State - UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Maine - UNF Arena

