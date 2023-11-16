How to Watch North Florida vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Hose gave up to their opponents (46.6%).
- North Florida went 9-3 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Hose finished 96th.
- The Ospreys scored an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 6.7 more points than the 69.5 the Blue Hose gave up.
- When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, North Florida went 13-6.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- At home, North Florida averaged 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.7.
- The Ospreys allowed fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (84.0) last season.
- At home, North Florida drained 11.6 treys per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged on the road (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.0%) than on the road (32.7%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 92-55
|UNF Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 81-70
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|L 87-77
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
