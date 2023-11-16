The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at UNF Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Hose gave up to their opponents (46.6%).

North Florida went 9-3 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Hose finished 96th.

The Ospreys scored an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 6.7 more points than the 69.5 the Blue Hose gave up.

When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, North Florida went 13-6.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Florida averaged 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.7.

The Ospreys allowed fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (84.0) last season.

At home, North Florida drained 11.6 treys per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged on the road (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.0%) than on the road (32.7%).

