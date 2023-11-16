Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Osceola County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage Christian School at Liberty Christian Preparatory School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Tavares, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
