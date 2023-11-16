If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Palm Beach County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dreyfoos High School at Donna Klein Jewish Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16

5:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lake Worth Christian High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16

5:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Cardinal Newman High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16

5:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Pierce Central High School at Lake Worth Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Berean Christian School at Jupiter Christian High School - West