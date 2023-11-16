Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Palm Beach County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dreyfoos High School at Donna Klein Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Worth Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Pierce Central High School at Lake Worth Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berean Christian School at Jupiter Christian High School - West
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Jupiter, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
