Thursday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) and the South Florida Bulls (3-0) squaring off at Foster Auditorium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-53 win for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Bulls are coming off of an 83-57 win over Grambling in their most recent outing on Monday.

South Florida vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

South Florida vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 78, South Florida 53

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season (scoring 70.1 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball while allowing 60 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball) and had a +346 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, South Florida averaged more points (72.3 per game) than it did overall (70.1) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Bulls averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (67.8).

At home, South Florida allowed 56.7 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 60.

