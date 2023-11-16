The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the South Florida Bulls (3-0), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

South Florida vs. Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulls' 70.1 points per game last year were 9.7 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up.

South Florida went 25-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.0 points.

Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Crimson Tide averaged were 10.0 more points than the Bulls gave up (60.0).

When Alabama totaled more than 60.0 points last season, it went 17-4.

The Crimson Tide shot 41.9% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bulls allowed to opponents.

The Bulls shot at a 41.9% clip from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.

South Florida Schedule