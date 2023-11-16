Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 16?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tanner Jeannot find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Jeannot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 3-0
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
