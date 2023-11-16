The CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) take on the UCF Knights (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UCF vs. CSU Fullerton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline CSU Fullerton Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-9.5) 144.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-9.5) 142.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends (2022-23)

UCF won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Knights and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.

CSU Fullerton put together a 20-9-0 record against the spread last season.

In Titans games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

