Thursday's game that pits the UCF Knights (1-1) versus the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) at Addition Financial Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-63 in favor of UCF, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

The matchup has no line set.

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 84, CSU Fullerton 63

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-21.7)

UCF (-21.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

UCF Performance Insights

On offense, UCF was the 182nd-ranked squad in the nation (71.5 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 48th (65.5 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Knights were 201st in college basketball in rebounds (31.4 per game) and 65th in rebounds allowed (29.3).

UCF was 117th in the country in assists (13.8 per game) last season.

At 8.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc last season, the Knights were 49th and 108th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

UCF gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 30.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 26th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, the Knights took 42.2% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.8% of the Knights' baskets were 3-pointers, and 65.2% were 2-pointers.

