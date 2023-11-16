UCF vs. CSU Fullerton November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (1-0) will play the CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UCF Top Players (2022-23)
- Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
CSU Fullerton Top Players (2022-23)
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Max Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Harris: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tory San Antonio: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Vincent Lee: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|182nd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
