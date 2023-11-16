The UCF Knights (1-1) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) play at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

CSU Fullerton sported a 20-9-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-13-0 mark of UCF.

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 71.5 140.7 65.5 130.6 136.0 CSU Fullerton 69.2 140.7 65.1 130.6 132.7

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

Last year, the Knights recorded 71.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 65.1 the Titans allowed.

UCF went 10-8 against the spread and 13-8 overall last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 15-13-0 17-12-0 CSU Fullerton 20-9-0 15-14-0

UCF vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF CSU Fullerton 11-6 Home Record 11-2 5-7 Away Record 7-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

