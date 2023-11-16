The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Victor Hedman, take the ice Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Hedman against the Blackhawks, we have plenty of info to help.

Victor Hedman vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:02 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hedman has a goal in three of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 16 games this season, Hedman has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Hedman has an assist in 10 of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Hedman goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 16 Games 3 17 Points 4 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 4

